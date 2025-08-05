JX Advanced Metals Introduces Share-Based Remuneration System

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

JX Advanced Metals Corporation ( (JP:5016) ) has shared an update.

JX Advanced Metals Corporation has announced the implementation of a share-based remuneration system for its directors and executive officers, excluding external directors and audit committee members. This initiative, approved at the recent General Meeting, involves the acquisition of up to 4,564,800 common shares through a trust, with a significant investment of ¥1.5 billion to incentivize long-term performance and align the interests of the management with those of the shareholders.

More about JX Advanced Metals Corporation

JX Advanced Metals Corporation operates in the advanced metals industry, focusing on the production and distribution of high-performance metal products. The company is listed on the TSE Prime Market and is known for its innovative solutions in metal manufacturing.

Average Trading Volume: 5,787,595

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen820.2B

