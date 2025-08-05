JX Advanced Metals Corporation Updates Financial and Dividend Forecasts for FY2025

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

JX Advanced Metals Corporation ( (JP:5016) ) has issued an update.

JX Advanced Metals Corporation has revised its full-year financial forecasts for fiscal year 2025, citing increased demand in the ICT materials segment and favorable economic conditions such as stable yen-dollar exchange rates and copper prices. The company has also updated its dividend forecast, raising the annual dividend from 15 yen to 18 yen per share, reflecting its policy to return excess profits to shareholders when copper prices exceed expectations.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5016) stock is a Buy with a Yen1200.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on JX Advanced Metals Corporation stock, see the JP:5016 Stock Forecast page.

More about JX Advanced Metals Corporation

JX Advanced Metals Corporation operates in the advanced materials industry, focusing on ICT materials for smartphone and AI server applications. The company is listed on the TSE Prime Market and is known for its involvement in the energy, resources, and materials sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 5,787,595

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen820.2B

See more insights into 5016 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

