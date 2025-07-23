JX Advanced Metals Boosts InP Substrate Production with Major Investment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

JX Advanced Metals Corporation ( (JP:5016) ) just unveiled an announcement.

JX Advanced Metals Corporation announced a capital investment of approximately 1.5 billion yen to increase the production of indium phosphide (InP) substrates by 20% at its Isohara Plant. This decision is driven by the growing demand for InP substrates, particularly due to the rise of generative AI and hyperscale data centers, which require high-speed data processing. The investment aligns with the company’s long-term vision to expand its focus on advanced materials and strengthen its position as a world-leading supplier.

JX Advanced Metals Corporation operates in the advanced materials industry, focusing on semiconductor and information and communication materials. The company is a leading global supplier of indium phosphide (InP) substrates, which are critical for optical communications and have applications in various high-tech fields.

