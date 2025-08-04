Jutal Offshore Oil Services Issues Profit Warning Amid Decreased Workload

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Jutal Offshore Oil Services ( (HK:3303) ) has shared an announcement.

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited has issued a profit warning, indicating a significant decrease in profits for the period ending June 30, 2025. The anticipated profit range is between RMB40 million and RMB70 million, marking a decline of approximately 60.52% to 77.44% compared to the same period in 2024. This decrease is attributed mainly to a substantial reduction in workload at the company’s manufacturing sites. The interim results are still being finalized and are subject to adjustments, with detailed financial information to be released in due course.

More about Jutal Offshore Oil Services

Jutal Offshore Oil Services Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily engaged in providing offshore oil services. It operates within the energy sector, focusing on manufacturing and servicing for offshore oil operations.

YTD Price Performance: -7.04%

Average Trading Volume: 1,226,293

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.41B

