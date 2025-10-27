JUST BREATHE: A New Hope for ARDS Treatment and Market Impact

Edesa Biotech ((EDSA)), Inflarx N.V. ((IFRX)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: The JUST BREATHE trial is a Phase 2 clinical study aimed at exploring multiple therapeutic options for treating Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in hospitalized patients. This study, officially titled ‘Phase 2 Clinical Platform Trial Investigating Multiple Therapeutic Options for the Treatment of Hospitalized Patients With Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS)’, seeks to evaluate the safety and efficacy of host-directed therapeutics, marking a significant step in addressing a critical condition affecting respiratory health.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests several interventions, including vilobelimab, paridiprubart, and bevacizumab, each administered intravenously. These drugs are intended to improve outcomes for ARDS patients by targeting different pathways involved in the disease process.

Study Design: This is an interventional, randomized, parallel-assignment study with triple masking, meaning participants, care providers, and investigators are blinded to the treatment assignments. The primary purpose of the study is treatment, aiming to assess the effectiveness of the drugs compared to placebos.

Study Timeline: The study began on November 20, 2024, with the latest update submitted on September 22, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and ongoing recruitment status, providing investors with a timeline for potential results.

Market Implications: The update on this study could influence the stock performance of Edesa Biotech and InflaRx, as successful outcomes may bolster investor confidence and enhance their market positions. In the competitive biotech industry, advancements in ARDS treatment could set these companies apart, potentially impacting investor sentiment positively.

Closing Sentence: The JUST BREATHE study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

