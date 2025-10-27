Jupiter Neurosciences Secures $20M Equity Purchase Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. ( (JUNS) ) is now available.

On October 24, 2025, Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. entered into a Standby Equity Purchase Agreement with Yorkville, allowing the company to sell up to $20 million of its common stock. This financing aims to support the Phase 2 trial of JOTROL™ for Parkinson’s Disease and boost the marketing of Nugevia™, their nutritional product line. The agreement includes a $6 million pre-paid advance and an option to sell an additional $14 million in stock over 24 months. The company plans to use these funds for clinical trials, marketing, and general corporate purposes.

The most recent analyst rating on (JUNS) stock is a Buy with a $30.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. stock, see the JUNS Stock Forecast page.

More about Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on addressing neuroinflammation and promoting healthy aging. The company is advancing a therapeutic pipeline targeting central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, while also expanding into the consumer longevity market with its Nugevia™ product line. Their proprietary formulation, JOTROL™, enhances resveratrol bioavailability and supports both prescription and consumer products.

Average Trading Volume: 151,713

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $53.29M

For a thorough assessment of JUNS stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue