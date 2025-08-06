Jupiter Fund Management Executes Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc ( (GB:JUP) ) has provided an announcement.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc has executed a share buyback transaction, purchasing 100,000 ordinary shares at an average price of £1.246407 per share on the London Stock Exchange. This move is part of its ongoing share buyback programme, aimed at optimizing capital structure and enhancing shareholder value. The purchased shares will be held in Treasury, bringing the total number of Treasury shares to 15,656,581, while the total voting rights stand at 529,322,929. This transaction may impact shareholder voting rights and is part of Jupiter’s strategic financial management efforts.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:JUP) stock is a Hold with a £0.77 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Jupiter Fund Management Plc stock, see the GB:JUP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:JUP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:JUP is a Outperform.

Jupiter Fund Management’s overall stock score is positively influenced by its strategic corporate moves, such as the acquisition of CCLA and an extensive share buyback program. Technical indicators show strong momentum, although caution is advised due to overbought conditions. The financial performance indicates solid equity strength and cash generation but is challenged by declining revenue and profitability.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:JUP stock, click here.

More about Jupiter Fund Management Plc

Jupiter Fund Management Plc operates in the financial services industry, focusing on investment management. The company offers a range of investment products and services, catering to both individual and institutional investors, and is known for its active fund management approach.

Average Trading Volume: 1,286,752

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £633M

For an in-depth examination of JUP stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue