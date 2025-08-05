Jupiter Fund Management Executes Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Jupiter Fund Management Plc ( (GB:JUP) ) has issued an announcement.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc announced the purchase of 125,000 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its share buyback program. This transaction, which is intended to hold the shares in Treasury, impacts the company’s total voting rights and provides a mechanism for shareholders to assess their interests under regulatory guidelines.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:JUP) stock is a Hold with a £0.77 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Jupiter Fund Management Plc stock, see the GB:JUP Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:JUP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:JUP is a Outperform.

Jupiter Fund Management’s overall stock score is positively influenced by its strategic corporate moves, such as the acquisition of CCLA and an extensive share buyback program. Technical indicators show strong momentum, although caution is advised due to overbought conditions. The financial performance indicates solid equity strength and cash generation but is challenged by declining revenue and profitability.

More about Jupiter Fund Management Plc

Jupiter Fund Management Plc operates in the financial services industry, focusing on asset management. The company offers a range of investment products and services, catering to both individual and institutional investors, with a market focus on delivering long-term growth and income.

Average Trading Volume: 1,290,911

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £644.6M

