Jupiter Fund Management Executes Share Buyback

Jupiter Fund Management Plc ( (GB:JUP) ) just unveiled an update.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc announced the purchase of 100,000 of its own ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were acquired at a weighted average price of £1.261664 and will be held in Treasury, bringing the total number of Treasury shares to 15,431,581. This transaction affects the total voting rights in the company, which now stands at 529,547,929 shares. The buyback is part of a strategy to manage the company’s capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

Spark’s Take on GB:JUP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:JUP is a Outperform.

Jupiter Fund Management’s overall stock score is positively influenced by its strategic corporate moves, such as the acquisition of CCLA and an extensive share buyback program. Technical indicators show strong momentum, although caution is advised due to overbought conditions. The financial performance indicates solid equity strength and cash generation but is challenged by declining revenue and profitability.

More about Jupiter Fund Management Plc

Jupiter Fund Management Plc operates in the financial services industry, focusing on asset management. The company provides investment management services to a range of clients, including institutional and retail investors, primarily in the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,290,911

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £644.6M

