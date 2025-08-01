Jupiter Fund Management Executes Share Buyback

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Jupiter Fund Management Plc has executed a share buyback transaction, purchasing 125,000 of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange as part of its ongoing buyback program. The company intends to hold these shares in Treasury, impacting the total voting rights and potentially influencing shareholder interest under regulatory guidelines.

Spark’s Take on GB:JUP Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:JUP is a Outperform.

Jupiter Fund Management’s overall stock score is positively influenced by its strategic corporate moves, such as the acquisition of CCLA and an extensive share buyback program. Technical indicators show strong momentum, although caution is advised due to overbought conditions. The financial performance indicates solid equity strength and cash generation but is challenged by declining revenue and profitability.

More about Jupiter Fund Management Plc

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a company operating in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on asset management. The company offers a range of investment products and services, catering to both individual and institutional investors, with a strong market presence in the UK.

Average Trading Volume: 1,289,853

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £658M

