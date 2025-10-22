Jupiter Energy Reports Q3 2025 Oil Sales and Infrastructure Progress

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jupiter Energy ( (AU:JPR) ) has shared an update.

Jupiter Energy Limited reported unaudited oil sales revenue of approximately $US1.65 million for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, with all sales occurring through domestic channels. The company is progressing with the integration of the West Zhetybai oilfield into a neighboring gas infrastructure, expected to be completed by November 2025, which could enhance operational efficiency and market positioning.

Jupiter Energy Limited is an oil production company operating primarily in the Kazakh domestic market. The company focuses on oil extraction and sales, utilizing domestic sales channels such as major and mini refineries, and is involved in infrastructure projects like integrating its oilfields into existing gas utilization networks.

