Jupiter Energy Reports Mixed Cash Flow Results for Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Jupiter Energy ( (AU:JPR) ) has issued an announcement.

Jupiter Energy Limited reported a net cash inflow from operating activities of $429,000 for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, driven by receipts from customers totaling $2,376,000. However, the company experienced negative cash flows from investing and financing activities, resulting in a net decrease in cash and cash equivalents for the period.

More about Jupiter Energy

Jupiter Energy Limited operates in the oil and gas exploration industry, focusing on the exploration and development of oil and gas resources.

Average Trading Volume: 50,079

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$38.42M

For a thorough assessment of JPR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue