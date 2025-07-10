Jupiter Energy Director Adjusts Securities Holdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jupiter Energy ( (AU:JPR) ) just unveiled an update.

Jupiter Energy Limited has announced a change in the interest of its director, Keith Martens, in the company’s securities. Martens, through Martens Petroleum Consulting Pty Ltd, has exercised rights following the satisfaction of vesting conditions, resulting in the disposal of 833,333 remuneration share rights and the acquisition of 833,333 ordinary shares, bringing his total holdings to 5,821,933 ordinary shares. This change reflects a strategic adjustment in the director’s investment within the company.

More about Jupiter Energy

Average Trading Volume: 88,553

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$38.4M

