Junshi Biosciences’ Ongericimab Wins Drug Approval

Shanghai Junshi Biosciences Co., Ltd. has announced that their new drug application for ongericimab injection, aimed at treating adults with primary hypercholesterolemia and mixed dyslipidemia, has been approved by the National Medical Products Administration. The medication, which has demonstrated significant reductions in LDL-C levels and other lipid parameters with a favorable safety profile, marks the company’s fifth commercial product. This approval is supported by results from two Phase III clinical studies showcasing the drug’s efficacy in reducing LDL-C levels by over 60% and its potential to address unmet medical needs in lipid-lowering treatments.

