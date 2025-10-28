Juno Minerals Identifies Promising Gold Anomalies at Mount Ida

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Juno Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:JNO) ) is now available.

Juno Minerals Limited announced the identification of several gold-in-soil anomalies at the Mount Ida site, following the evaluation of soil sampling data initially collected for lithium prospecting. The anomalies, located in the southern part of tenement M29/414, extend up to 1,200 meters and have shown promising assay results, suggesting significant gold potential. This discovery has led to further ground investigations, including rock chip sampling, which returned encouraging results. The company plans to progress this prospect to generate drill targets, potentially impacting its operations by expanding its exploration activities and enhancing its position in the gold mining sector.

Juno Minerals Limited is a company engaged in mineral exploration, focusing on identifying and developing mineral resources. The company is involved in exploring prospects for valuable minerals such as lithium and gold, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing its exploration portfolio.

