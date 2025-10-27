Juno Minerals Completes Sale of Mount Mason Project, Focuses on Mount Ida Development

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Juno Minerals Ltd. ( (AU:JNO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Juno Minerals Ltd. has completed the sale of its Mount Mason DSO Hematite Project to Gold Valley Yilgarn Pty Ltd. for A$6 million in cash and a 2% FOB royalty. This transaction enhances Juno’s cash reserves and provides a potential income stream from the royalty, while allowing GVY to integrate the project into its existing operations. The sale does not affect Juno’s Mount Ida Magnetite Project, which remains a major asset with ongoing efforts to attract partners for its development. The construction of a haul road by GVY and the expansion of Cassini Village are expected to add value to the Mount Ida Project.

More about Juno Minerals Ltd.

Juno Minerals Ltd. is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focusing on iron ore projects. Its key assets include the Mount Mason DSO Hematite Project and the Mount Ida Magnetite Project, with a strategic emphasis on developing and optimizing these resources in the Yilgarn region.

Average Trading Volume: 183,736

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$7.32M

