Jumbo Interactive Enters US Market with Dream Giveaway Acquisition

Jumbo Interactive Limited ( (AU:JIN) ) has provided an update.

Jumbo Interactive Limited has acquired Dream Giveaway USA, a prominent player in the US prize draw market known for automotive-themed giveaways. This acquisition marks Jumbo’s strategic entry into the US market, aiming to accelerate growth and diversify earnings by leveraging its digital marketing expertise and technology. The acquisition, valued at A$55.4 million, is expected to enhance Jumbo’s operational capabilities and provide a foundation for future growth in a large, underpenetrated market segment.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:JIN) stock is a Hold with a A$13.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Jumbo Interactive Limited stock, see the AU:JIN Stock Forecast page.

More about Jumbo Interactive Limited

Jumbo Interactive Limited operates in the digital lottery and gaming industry, primarily offering online lottery ticket sales and related services. The company focuses on leveraging its technology and marketing expertise to expand its presence in international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 292,393

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$808.5M

