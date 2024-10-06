Jumbo Interactive Continues Share Buy-Back

Jumbo Interactive Limited (AU:JIN) has released an update.

Jumbo Interactive Limited has announced an update on its stock buy-back program, reporting the purchase of 5,865 ordinary fully paid shares on the previous day, adding to a total of 489,244 shares bought back to date. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to reduce its shares on the market, as detailed in their latest daily buy-back notification.

