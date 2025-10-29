Jumbo Interactive Acquires Dream Giveaway to Boost Charitable Fundraising

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Jumbo Interactive Limited ( (AU:JIN) ) just unveiled an update.

Jumbo Interactive Limited has announced the strategic acquisition of Dream Giveaway, a company known for its promotional campaigns in the automotive sector that support charitable fundraising. This acquisition is expected to enhance Jumbo’s market positioning in the digital lottery and charity sectors, potentially increasing its reach and impact in non-profit fundraising through expanded promotional capabilities.

Jumbo Interactive is a digital lottery specialist providing proprietary lottery software platforms and management expertise to the charity and government lottery sectors globally. Founded in 1995, it has grown into a leading digital lottery retailer and software provider, with operations in Australasia, the UK, and Canada, helping raise significant funds for charitable causes.

