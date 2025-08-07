Jujiang Construction Group Schedules Board Meeting to Review Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Jujiang Construction Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1459) ) has issued an announcement.

Jujiang Construction Group Co., Ltd. has announced that its board of directors will convene on August 20, 2025, to review and approve the interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the recommendation of an interim dividend, which could impact the company’s financial outlook and shareholder returns.

More about Jujiang Construction Group Co., Ltd. Class H

Jujiang Construction Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited liability company based in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the construction industry. The company focuses on providing construction services and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 397,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$210.7M

