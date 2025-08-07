Jujiang Construction Group Issues Profit Warning Amid Market Downturn

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Jujiang Construction Group Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1459) ) has provided an update.

Jujiang Construction Group Co., Ltd. has issued a profit warning, indicating an expected decrease in net profit by 60% to 80% for the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year. This decline is attributed to a downturn in the property market and reduced new project values, partially offset by decreased impairment losses and administrative expenses, as well as gains on financial assets.

More about Jujiang Construction Group Co., Ltd. Class H

Jujiang Construction Group Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited liability company based in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the construction industry. The company primarily focuses on construction services and has a market presence in the property sector.

Average Trading Volume: 397,000

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$210.7M

