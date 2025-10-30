Judo Capital Announces Change in Substantial Holding Status

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Judo Capital Holdings Limited ( (AU:JDO) ) is now available.

Judo Capital Holdings Limited has announced a change in its substantial holding status, as State Street Corporation and its subsidiaries have ceased to be substantial holders in the company. This change in holding could impact Judo Capital’s market dynamics and influence its shareholder composition, potentially affecting its strategic decisions and stakeholder relationships.

More about Judo Capital Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 4,120,691

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.94B

