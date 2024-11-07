Jubilee Metals Group Achieves Strong Growth in Copper and Chrome

Jubilee Metals Group (GB:JLP) has released an update.

Jubilee Metals Group has reported significant progress in its operations in South Africa and Zambia, with impressive growth in copper and chrome production. The company has successfully ramped up operations at its Roan Concentrator and Munkoyo Open-Pit mine in Zambia, overcoming power challenges with a new private power purchase agreement. Jubilee is on track to meet its ambitious production targets, positioning itself for continued success in the metals market.

