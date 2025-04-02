Jubilant Pharmova’s Promoters Declare No Share Encumbrances for FY 2025

Jubilant Pharmova Limited ( (IN:JUBLPHARMA) ) has issued an update.

The Hari Shanker Bhartia Family Trust, a promoter of Jubilant Pharmova Limited, has declared that there were no encumbrances made on the company’s shares during the financial year ending March 31, 2025. This disclosure under Regulation 31(4) of SEBI’s regulations indicates a stable shareholding structure, which may reassure stakeholders about the company’s financial health and governance practices.

More about Jubilant Pharmova Limited

Jubilant Pharmova Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and manufacturing of a wide range of pharmaceutical products. The company is known for its commitment to innovation and quality, catering to a global market with a diverse portfolio that includes generics, specialty pharmaceuticals, and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

YTD Price Performance: -15.38%

Average Trading Volume: 13,074

Current Market Cap: 142.2B INR

