Jubilant Pharmova’s Chairman Cleared of Allegations, No Impact on Operations

Jubilant Pharmova Limited announced that the allegations against its Chairman, Mr. Shyam S. Bhartia, have been dismissed as baseless by the authorities, with a court order accepting the closure report. The company emphasized that the case had no material impact on its operations, maintaining its stability and market position.

Jubilant Pharmova Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and manufacturing of a wide range of pharmaceutical products. The company is known for its commitment to innovation and quality in the healthcare sector.

YTD Price Performance: -14.95%

Average Trading Volume: 13,848

Current Market Cap: 146.4B INR

