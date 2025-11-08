Jubilant Pharmova Launches ‘Saksham Niveshak’ Campaign for Shareholders

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Jubilant Pharmova Limited ( (IN:JUBLPHARMA) ) has issued an announcement.

Jubilant Pharmova Limited has launched the ‘Saksham Niveshak’ campaign, a 100-day initiative aimed at reminding shareholders about unpaid or unclaimed dividends. This campaign signifies the company’s proactive approach in engaging with its shareholders and ensuring that they receive their due entitlements, potentially strengthening shareholder relations and trust.

More about Jubilant Pharmova Limited

Jubilant Pharmova Limited operates in the pharmaceutical industry, focusing on the development and manufacturing of a wide range of pharmaceutical products and services. The company is known for its contributions to healthcare and pharmaceuticals, aiming to address various medical needs and enhance patient care.

Average Trading Volume: 8,555

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 185B INR

For a thorough assessment of JUBLPHARMA stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

