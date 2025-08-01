Jubilant Ingrevia Engages with Global Investors at Nuvama India Conference

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. ( (IN:JUBLINGREA) ) has shared an announcement.

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. has announced its participation in the Nuvama India Conference in Singapore, where its management will engage with various institutional investors through one-on-one and group meetings. This initiative is part of the company’s strategy to strengthen relationships with key stakeholders and enhance its visibility in the investment community.

More about Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd.

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. operates in the specialty chemicals industry, providing a range of products and services focused on innovative and sustainable solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 58,037

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 124.8B INR

