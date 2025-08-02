Jubilant FoodWorks Completes Dispatch of AGM Notice and Annual Report

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Jubilant Foodworks Limited ( (IN:JUBLFOOD) ) has issued an update.

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited announced the completion of the dispatch of the Notice for its 30th Annual General Meeting, including e-Voting information and the Integrated Annual Report for FY 2024-25, through electronic means. This move aligns with regulatory requirements and reflects the company’s commitment to digital transformation, potentially enhancing shareholder engagement and operational efficiency.

More about Jubilant Foodworks Limited

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited is a leading company in the food service industry, known for its operation of popular brands such as Domino’s Pizza, Dunkin’, and Popeyes. The company focuses on providing quick-service restaurant offerings and has a significant presence in the Indian market.

Average Trading Volume: 44,503

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 423.3B INR

