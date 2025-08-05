Ju Teng International Holdings Announces Upcoming Board Meeting

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Ju Teng International Holdings Limited ( (HK:3336) ).

Ju Teng International Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 15, 2025. The meeting will focus on approving the unaudited interim results for the first half of 2025, the interim report, and potentially declaring an interim dividend. This announcement signals the company’s commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement, potentially impacting investor confidence and market positioning.

Average Trading Volume: 273,423

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.07B

