JTEKT Restructures European Operations with Business Sale

JTEKT (JP:6473) has released an update.
JTEKT Corporation has reached a basic agreement to transfer its European needle roller bearings business to AEQH32 GmbH, a subsidiary of AEQUITA SE & Co. KGaA, as part of its strategy to enhance profitability and streamline its operations in Europe. This move aligns with JTEKT’s medium-term management plan to restructure and strengthen its global business framework. The transaction is expected to conclude by March 2025, pending necessary consultations and agreements.
