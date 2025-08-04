JTEKT Completes Restructuring of European Needle Roller Bearing Business

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from JTEKT ( (JP:6473) ).

JTEKT Corporation has completed the restructuring of its needle roller bearing business in Europe as of August 1, 2025. Despite an additional loss due to the finalization of financial statements and audit procedures, the impact on the company’s consolidated financial results for the current fiscal year is expected to be minimal.

More about JTEKT

JTEKT Corporation is a company listed on the Tokyo and Nagoya stock exchanges, known for its operations in the manufacturing sector, specifically focusing on automotive components such as needle roller bearings.

YTD Price Performance: 12.96%

Average Trading Volume: 1,159,496

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen415.2B

