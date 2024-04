Jtc Plc (GB:JTC) has released an update.

JTC PLC has reported that Iain Johns, the Group Head of Private Client Services, sold 9,615 Ordinary Shares at £8.405 each, but retains a substantial investment in the firm with 460,050 shares. This sale, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, still leaves Johns with a 0.2771% stake in the company, underscoring his ongoing commitment to JTC.

For further insights into GB:JTC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.