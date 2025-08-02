JSW Energy Commissions First Unit of Kutehr Hydro Plant

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from JSW Energy Limited ( (IN:JSWENERGY) ) is now available.

JSW Energy Limited has successfully commissioned the first 80 MW unit of its 240 MW Kutehr Hydroelectric Power Plant in Himachal Pradesh, marking a significant milestone in its renewable energy expansion. The project, which includes a long-term power purchase agreement with Haryana Power Purchase Centre, underscores JSW Energy’s commitment to delivering sustainable power and enhancing its renewable energy portfolio, with implications for meeting Haryana’s energy needs and supporting its Hydro Power Purchase Obligations.

JSW Energy Limited, part of the O.P. Jindal Group, operates in the energy sector with a focus on generating and supplying power through hydroelectric, solar, and wind energy sources. The company aims to expand its generation capacity and energy storage capabilities while striving for carbon neutrality by 2050.

