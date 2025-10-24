JSW Cement Announces Board Resignation Amidst IPO Transition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from JSW Cement Limited ( (IN:JSWCEMENT) ).

JSW Cement Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Sudhir Maheshwari as a Non-Executive Director, effective October 24, 2025. This resignation follows the company’s recent Initial Public Offering (IPO) and subsequent listing on stock exchanges, marking a significant transition in its corporate governance structure.

More about JSW Cement Limited

JSW Cement Limited operates in the construction materials industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of cement. The company is part of the larger JSW Group, which is known for its presence in various sectors including steel, energy, and infrastructure.

Average Trading Volume: 638,437

