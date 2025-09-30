JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Stake in Mineral Resources Limited

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Mineral Resources Limited ( (AU:MIN) ) is now available.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates have ceased to be substantial holders in Mineral Resources Limited as of September 26, 2025. This change in holdings, involving transactions by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A., J.P. Morgan Securities PLC, and J.P. Morgan Securities Australia Limited, may impact the company’s shareholder structure and influence within the market.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MIN) stock is a Buy with a A$41.50 price target.

More about Mineral Resources Limited

Mineral Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the extraction and processing of mineral resources. The company is known for its involvement in the production of iron ore and lithium, catering to both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 2,753,093

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$8.03B



