JPMorgan Chase & Co. Ceases Substantial Holding in NEXTDC Limited

Nextdc Limited ( (AU:NXT) ) has shared an update.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates have ceased to be substantial holders in NEXTDC Limited, an Australian data center services provider. This change in holding, effective from August 1, 2025, involves various transactions by JPMorgan’s subsidiaries, including securities on loan, investment management, and proprietary trading, impacting a total of 1,075,159 ordinary shares.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:NXT) stock is a Buy with a A$19.50 price target.

More about Nextdc Limited

Average Trading Volume: 1,931,765

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$9.18B

