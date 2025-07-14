JOINN Laboratories Projects Revenue Decline but Profit Turnaround for H1 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

JOINN Laboratories (China) Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6127) ) has issued an update.

JOINN Laboratories has announced its estimated financial results for the first half of 2025, indicating a significant decrease in revenue compared to the same period last year, with an expected drop of 17.3% to 25.2%. Despite this, the company anticipates a turnaround in net profit attributable to shareholders, driven by gains in fund management and changes in the fair value of biological assets, although the laboratory services business is expected to incur losses.

More about JOINN Laboratories (China) Co., Ltd. Class H

JOINN Laboratories (China) Co., Ltd. operates in the laboratory services industry, focusing on providing comprehensive laboratory services and fund management. The company is incorporated in the People’s Republic of China and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 7,749,456

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$20.42B

