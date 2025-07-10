Johnson Service Group Reports Revenue Growth and Plans Market Transition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Johnson Service ( (GB:JSG) ) has shared an announcement.

Johnson Service Group PLC reported a 5.5% increase in revenue for the first half of 2025, with growth in both its HORECA and Workwear divisions. Despite challenges in the hospitality sector, the company remains on track to achieve its targeted margin by 2026 and is managing operating costs carefully. Additionally, the company announced its intention to move from AIM to the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange, with the transition expected to occur on 1 August 2025. This move is part of a strategic shift to enhance market positioning, though no new shares will be issued as part of the transition.

Spark’s Take on GB:JSG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:JSG is a Outperform.

Johnson Service’s strong financial performance and strategic share buybacks are major positives. Technical indicators suggest solid momentum but caution due to potential overbought conditions. Valuation is reasonable but requires attention due to high dividend yield.

More about Johnson Service

Johnson Service Group PLC is a leading textile services provider operating in the UK and Republic of Ireland. The company focuses on providing services to the hospitality, restaurant, and catering (HORECA) sectors, as well as workwear solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 2,717,899

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £629.5M

