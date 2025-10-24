Johnson Service Group PLC Executes Share Buyback Programme

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Johnson Service ( (GB:JSG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Johnson Service Group PLC has announced the repurchase of 168,163 ordinary shares at prices ranging from 140.00 to 142.80 pence per share, with a weighted average price of 142.1422 pence. This buyback is part of a previously announced programme and the company intends to cancel the purchased shares, which may impact the company’s share capital structure and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:JSG) stock is a Buy with a £170.00 price target.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:JSG is a Outperform.

Johnson Service’s strong financial performance and positive earnings call are the primary drivers of its score. The stock’s valuation is fair, and technical indicators suggest neutral momentum. Challenges with labor costs and pricing strategy are noted but outweighed by the company’s achievements.

More about Johnson Service

Johnson Service Group PLC operates in the textile services industry, providing a range of services including workwear rental, laundry, and linen services. The company primarily focuses on serving the hospitality, healthcare, and industrial sectors, offering solutions that cater to the specific needs of these markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,830,021

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £537.6M

