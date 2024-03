Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) just unveiled an announcement.

Johnson Outdoors Inc. has announced that its Board of Directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend to be distributed on April 25, 2024, to shareholders who are on record as of April 11, 2024. This move signals confidence in the company’s financial health and offers an attractive incentive for both current and prospective shareholders.

Learn more about JOUT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.