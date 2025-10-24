Johns Lyng Group to Delist from ASX Following Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Johns Lyng Group Ltd ( (AU:JLG) ) has provided an announcement.

Johns Lyng Group Ltd is set to be removed from the ASX Official List following its acquisition by Sherwood BidCo Pty Ltd, a company managed by Pacific Equity Partners. This strategic move signifies a significant change in ownership and could impact the company’s operational strategies and market positioning, aligning with the goals of its new private equity owners.

More about Johns Lyng Group Ltd

Johns Lyng Group Ltd operates in the building and construction industry, providing insurance building and restoration services. The company focuses on delivering solutions for property damage, including emergency response and repair services, primarily serving insurance companies and property owners.

Average Trading Volume: 1,946,562

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$1.14B

