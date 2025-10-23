Johns Lyng Group Acquired and Set to Delist from ASX

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Johns Lyng Group Ltd ( (AU:JLG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Johns Lyng Group Limited has completed its acquisition by Sherwood BidCo Pty Ltd, a company managed by Pacific Equity Partners, through a scheme of arrangement. As part of the acquisition, JLG shareholders received $4.00 per share or opted for scrip consideration, and the company will be delisted from the ASX. Several non-executive directors have resigned, and the company has appointed a new director, Matthew Lunn, while maintaining Scott Didier and Nick Carnell on the board.

Johns Lyng Group Limited operates in the construction and building services industry, providing insurance building and restoration services. The company focuses on offering solutions for damage restoration, building maintenance, and project management, primarily serving the insurance sector and property owners.

