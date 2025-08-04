Joby Aviation Acquires Blade’s Passenger Business

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Joby Aviation ( (JOBY) ) has shared an update.

On August 1, 2025, Joby Aviation entered into an Equity Purchase Agreement to acquire Blade Air Mobility’s passenger business for up to $125 million. This acquisition, announced on August 4, 2025, is expected to accelerate Joby’s commercialization efforts by providing access to Blade’s infrastructure and customer base, particularly in key urban markets like New York City and Southern Europe. The transaction will allow Joby to leverage Blade’s operational expertise as it prepares to launch its air taxi service in Dubai, while also becoming Blade’s preferred VTOL partner for organ transport, enhancing Joby’s position in the air mobility sector.

The most recent analyst rating on (JOBY) stock is a Buy with a $9.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Joby Aviation stock, see the JOBY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on JOBY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, JOBY is a Neutral.

Joby Aviation’s overall stock score is driven by its poor financial performance, marked by ongoing losses and cash flow challenges. However, technical indicators show positive momentum, and strategic partnerships and investments provide potential for future growth. Valuation concerns persist due to negative earnings, but recent corporate events offer a favorable outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on JOBY stock, click here.

More about Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation, Inc. is a California-based transportation company developing an all-electric, vertical take-off and landing air taxi. The company aims to operate its air taxi service in cities globally and sell its aircraft to other operators and partners.

Average Trading Volume: 29,935,586

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $13.59B

For detailed information about JOBY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue