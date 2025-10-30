JNBY Design Limited Announces Successful AGM Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from JNBY Design ( (HK:3306) ).

JNBY Design Limited announced the results of its Annual General Meeting held on October 30, 2025. All proposed resolutions, including the adoption of financial statements, declaration of a final dividend, re-election of directors, and appointment of auditors, were passed with significant support. This outcome reflects strong shareholder confidence in the company’s management and strategic direction.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:3306) stock is a Buy with a HK$20.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on JNBY Design stock, see the HK:3306 Stock Forecast page.

More about JNBY Design

JNBY Design Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the fashion industry. It is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on designing and retailing clothing and accessories.

Average Trading Volume: 1,396,408

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$9.14B

For an in-depth examination of 3306 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue