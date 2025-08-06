JL MAG Rare-Earth Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

JL MAG Rare-Earth Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6680) ) has shared an update.

JL MAG Rare-Earth Co., Ltd. has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 19, 2025, to review and approve the interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the recommendation for an interim dividend, which could impact the company’s financial strategy and shareholder returns.

More about JL MAG Rare-Earth Co., Ltd. Class H

JL MAG Rare-Earth Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the rare-earth industry. The company focuses on producing and supplying rare-earth materials and products, which are crucial for various high-tech applications and industries.

Average Trading Volume: 13,278,100

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$37.12B

