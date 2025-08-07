JL MAG Rare-Earth Co., Ltd. Optimizes Board Structure with New Employee Director

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

JL MAG Rare-Earth Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6680) ) has provided an announcement.

JL MAG Rare-Earth Co., Ltd. has announced the election of Mr. Lyu Feng as an employee director for the fourth session of its board, following recent amendments to its articles of association aimed at optimizing its governance structure. Mr. Lyu, who has been with the company in various capacities since 2008, will continue to serve as vice chairman and executive director, ensuring compliance with relevant laws and maintaining the board’s composition. This move is part of the company’s broader efforts to align with the new Company Law and enhance its operational governance, potentially impacting its strategic decision-making and stakeholder engagement.

More about JL MAG Rare-Earth Co., Ltd. Class H

JL MAG Rare-Earth Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the rare-earth industry. The company focuses on the production and supply of rare-earth materials, which are essential components in various high-tech and industrial applications.

Average Trading Volume: 12,560,986

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$37.89B

