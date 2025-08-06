JL MAG Rare-Earth Co., Ltd. Approves Key Resolutions at 2025 EGM

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
JL MAG Rare-Earth Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6680) ) just unveiled an update.
JL MAG Rare-Earth Co., Ltd. held its first extraordinary general meeting of 2025, where key resolutions regarding amendments to the company’s rules on related-party transactions, external guarantees, and external investments were approved. The meeting, attended by a significant portion of shareholders, resulted in the approval of these resolutions, which are expected to impact the company’s governance and operational strategies positively.
More about JL MAG Rare-Earth Co., Ltd. Class H
JL MAG Rare-Earth Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the rare-earth industry. It focuses on the production and sale of rare-earth materials, which are essential for various high-tech applications and industries.
Average Trading Volume: 12,649,521
Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy
Current Market Cap: HK$37.89B
