JL MAG Rare-Earth Adjusts Conversion Price of Bonds Following Profit Distribution Approval

The latest update is out from JL MAG Rare-Earth Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6680) ).

JL MAG Rare-Earth Co., Ltd. has announced an adjustment to the conversion price of its U.S.$117,500,000 1.75% guaranteed convertible bonds due 2030. The conversion price will be adjusted from HK$21.38 to HK$21.15 per H Share following the approval of the 2025 interim profit distribution. This adjustment, effective from November 7, 2025, increases the maximum number of H Shares issuable upon full conversion of the bonds, reflecting the company’s strategic financial maneuvers to enhance shareholder value and market positioning.

More about JL MAG Rare-Earth Co., Ltd. Class H

JL MAG Rare-Earth Co., Ltd. is a company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the rare-earth industry. It focuses on the production and distribution of rare-earth materials, which are essential for various high-tech applications.

Average Trading Volume: 18,113,478

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$54.74B

