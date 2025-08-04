JL MAG Completes $117.5 Million Convertible Bond Issuance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

JL MAG Rare-Earth Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:6680) ) has issued an announcement.

JL MAG Rare-Earth Co., Ltd. has successfully completed the issuance of U.S.$117.5 million in guaranteed convertible bonds due in 2030, with a conversion price of HK$21.38 per H Share. The bonds are now listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and the company will comply with CSRC filing requirements, potentially impacting its market positioning and providing new investment opportunities.

More about JL MAG Rare-Earth Co., Ltd. Class H

JL MAG Rare-Earth Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, specializing in the production and distribution of rare-earth materials. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses on providing high-quality rare-earth products to various industries.

Average Trading Volume: 13,278,100

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$37.12B

For detailed information about 6680 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue