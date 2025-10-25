JK Cement Expands Capacity with New Prayagraj Facility

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

J.K. Cement Ltd. ( (IN:JKCEMENT) ) has issued an announcement.

JK Cement Ltd. has announced the commissioning of a new 1.00 MnTPA cement grinding facility at its Prayagraj unit, increasing its capacity from 2.00 MnTPA to 3.00 MnTPA. This expansion is part of a larger plan to enhance the company’s overall grey cement production capacity to 26.26 MnTPA, positioning JK Cement as a key player in the Indian cement industry.

JK Cement Ltd. operates in the cement industry, focusing on the production of grey cement. The company is known for its cement manufacturing facilities and has a significant market presence in India.

